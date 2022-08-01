0
God has not abandoned you - Yvonne Nelson encourages fans

Yvonne Nelson In Short Hair.png Yvonne Nelson

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has encouraged her fans and internet users to keep striving for the achievement of their goals, even when it looks like God has left them in their struggles.

In a tweet on her Official Twitter page, Yvonne Nelson acknowledged that, most often, life gets so tough and difficult that we assume God is no longer listening to us and has abandoned us to suffer. However, that is not the case.

According to her, such trials are God’s ways of testing our strength and knowing our capabilities.

The actress compared such situations to a teacher quizzing their students.

“When you are going through hard times and wonder where God is, remember the teacher is always silent / quiet during tests,” Yvonne Nelson’s posts on Twitter read.

The actress was recently in the news for denying a Twitter troll who applied to be her assistant.

Yvonne Nelson made this public when she posted on Twitter that she had rejected someone's work because she had blocked the person on Twitter for some unsavoury tweets, he made about her in the past.

She tweeted, “One guy came for a job interview, and i asked him for his Twitter handle. Guess what, i had blocked him. Well…. you know the rest. Keep fooling wai.”

She called on internet users to avoid attacking and bullying other internet users and said that they should instead focus on building a positive image of themselves on the internet.

Here is Yvonne Nelson's post on Twitter

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



EAN/BOG

