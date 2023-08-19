‘God has received his own’ – OJ Blaq's pastor reacts to his sudden death

OJ Black served as a junior pastor at the EWC where Prophet Gideon was a lead pastor

Global pastor of the Empowerment Worship Center, Pastor Gideon Danso, has reacted to the sudden demise of Ghanaian musician and actor, Andy Nii Akrashie, popularly known as 'OJ Blaq'.

News of OJ Black's shocking death took over social media in the early hours of Thursday, August 17, 2023.



When the stories broke, a lot of stakeholders in the entertainment space took to their various social media platforms to express shock.



The first record label he worked with, Lynx Entertainment, also expressed their condolences on social media.



Subsequently, his spiritual father and head pastor, Gideon Danso, who groomed and nurtured him, has shared a post about his demise.



In his post on social media, Pastor Gideon Danso established that OJ is resting with the lord.

He highlighted the positive things OJ Blaq did for God's ministry ever since he dedicated he repented.



Pastor Gideon Danso emphasized that OJ was a great soldier who fought to win lost souls for God.



He also congratulated him for all he did for God when he was alive and sent out his condolences to the family of the late OJ Blaq.



"Today marks a day of a great day of celebration in heaven, a moment of victory in God’s kingdom but a time of grief for me! My son, the one and only Andy Nii Akrashie (@ojblaqgh) has crossed over from time into eternity! We know who you became and where you are now. Therefore, we don’t sorrow as those who don’t have hope. He was a great soldier of God’s kingdom who denied himself to fight for many to come to Christ and be rooted in GOD!



"He was an inspiring servant who used his past experiences to bring others into Christ! He was a wise son who testified of GOD’s healing and salvation so that others may join and be grounded in this House @empowermentworshipcentre! He gave his all as he served in our prayer, Fixed Teens, Music and Discovery Teams. Congratulations son! You served the Lord with your all and in joy till the end!

My condolences to his family, everyone @empowermentworshipcentre and all who were blessed by him! Till we meet again son! I love you! We are proud of you!



#lifewelllived," he wrote on Instagram.



