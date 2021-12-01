‘God in you I put my trust’ - Akuapem Poloo reacts to jail sentence

Rosemond Brown aka 'Akuapeem poloo'

Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as ‘Akuapem Poloo’ has responded to her 90-jail sentence.



In a post sighted on her Instagram page, Akuapem Poloo shared a picture of her son with the caption;



‘God in you I put my trust. Son I love you and God is with you always you know. Be good till mummy comes back. God is in control always."



It can be recalled that the Accra High Court today December 1, 2021, dismissed an appeal filed by Akuapem Poloo to challenge the 90-day jail term handed to her on April 16 2021.

The actress was earlier convicted to a 90-day jail term for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her 7-year-old son in a nude social media post.



But a ruling today, December 1, 2021, the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey upheld that Akuapem Poloo will continue serving the jail term handed her by the Circuit court.



“This court will not interfere and the appeal is therefore dismissed,” Justice Aryee said.



