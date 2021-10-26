God is alive - Shatta Wale speaks after coming out of prison

Shatta Wale was granted bail on Monday after spending after spending four days in prison

• Shatta Wale granted bail

• He was remanded into prison for one week on Thursday



• The court on Monday reversed the remand sentence



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has sent a word of appreciation to his fans and individuals who supported him after he was remanded into prison.



Shatta Wale who has been charged with dissemination of false news and causing fear and panic handed a one-week remand sentence by an Accra Circuit Court when he made his first appearance on Thursday, October 21, 2021.



Together with three other persons who were also charged with abetment of crime, Shatta Wale’s remand sentence was reversed by the court on Monday.

In a video which has emerged after he was freed, Shatta Wale said he is grateful for the public support following his arrest.



We thank Allah for everything. We thank Allah for bringing me out. Shoutout to everybody that has supported me and I want to say, God is alive,” he stated.



Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah and three of his associates; Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif and Eric Venator were arrested by the police last week for spreading news of a false gun attack on the artiste.



Police went after Shatta Wale and his group after they had spread the news on social media that the artiste had been attacked and shot by unknown gunmen.



Before turning himself to the police, Shatta Wale in a post indicated he spread the news of the supposed attack following a prophecy made about him.

He said a prophecy made by the Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah of New Life Kingdom Chapel that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021, had put his life in danger.



While apologizing to his fans, friends and family, the artiste said the hoax was to make a point on false prophecies.



Police later arrested Bishop Stephen Appiah also known as Jesus Ahuofe and charged him with causing fear and panic.



