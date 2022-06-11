God is not in support of a country with poor healthcare building him a cathedral - KSM

Presenter Kwaku Sintim-Misa aka KSM

Akufo-Addo determined to build National Cathedral

Seek God’s position on National Cathedral in prayer, KSM to young man



KSM explains why he’s against building of National Cathedral



Veteran presenter and comedian, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, better known as KSM, believes that God is against President Akufo Addo's plan to push millions of dollars into building a National Cathedral at the expense of the country's poor healthcare.



He has intimated that Ghana has a tall list of challenges affecting citizens, therefore, the government must rather focus on improving lives instead of investing money into a project such as building a Cathedral.



KSM's statement was in response to a social media user who questioned why he was so much against the construction of the much-talked about edifice being championed by Ghana's president.

He admonished the young man named Kwaku Tetteh to go to God in prayer to seek his position on the project.



"Give God a call, sit down with God face to face, one on one and say, God, in my country, women giving birth lie on the floor.



"In my country, there are schools that are under trees. In my country dear Lord, we can’t get access to basic healthcare but maybe we can raise millions. God, please tell me, when we raise this money, should we build a cathedral for you or use it to help our fellow Ghanaians? When you finish speaking to Him, come and talk to me and let me know what God said," KSM charged in an interview on GTV Breakfast with Kafui Dey.



Background of National Cathedral



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said his motivation to build the national edifice is in fulfilment of a personal promise to God.

Launching the National Cathedral Fundraising Campaign on Friday, December 28, 2018, at the forecourt of the State House, Accra, President Akufo-Addo said just as pertained to Solomon’s dedication of the first temple to God as taught by the Bible, he knows that God cannot be contained in a physical edifice.



“Rather, and again like Solomon on that occasion, the building of the National Cathedral is to serve as a gesture of thanksgiving to God for his blessings, favour, grace and mercies on our nation, and to give me an opportunity to redeem a pledge I made to Him before I became president,” he said.



The president then made a personal contribution of GHS100,000 towards the construction of the edifice at the event.