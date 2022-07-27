'God no go shame us' - Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over Tracey Boakye's wedding

Actresses, Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwarzenegger

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger has rendered thanksgiving to God for putting enemies of Tracey Boakye to shame, especially those who never excepted the outspoken movie producer to get a husband.

Afia just minutes after publishing Tracey's pre-wedding photos with her husband-to-be, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, shared a 36-seconds video of her arrival at the airport jamming to 'God No Go Shame Us' by Prinx Emmanuel.



"Yaa @tracey_boakye God no go shame us...#francey22. Mother of the Bride duties. See y'all in Umofia soon. @diamondappiah_bosslady gang duties hurry up," in a separate post she wrote: "Let me officially introduce you to my son-in-law #Fracey22. Congratulations Piesie @tracey_boakye."



Tracey nicknamed 'East Legon Landlady' is set to marry Frank Badu Ntiamoah, a man she has kept secret.



His photos only surfaced after her bachelorette party held on July 26.



The bride-to-be has for the first time shared photos of herself and Frank. She also tagged her man in a post on Instagram.



"Kwaku, @badufrank thanks for everything. #francey22," Tracey wrote.

A host of Ghanaian celebrities have congratulated their colleague and as expected, the wedding scheduled to take place in Kumasi will be graced by personalities in the entertainment industry.



Check out the posts below:



