God’s grace and your marketing budget will determine if your song will be a hit – Wendy Shay

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay

Artiste Wendy Shay says the music business is now very

capital-intensive.



According to her, unlike previously, when an artiste released songs



through traditional media, they became hit songs.



However, currently, a hit song is determined by an artiste’s



marketing budget and the grace of God since there are several

platforms available.



“Hitsongs are not made; hit songs are marketed now. Gone are the



days when you recorded a song and did traditional media tours, and the



songs hit. But now, it has become capital-intensive. There are several



platforms, and you’ll need to pay everyone to ensure that your music

goes viral.



Now, too, there are a number of artistes and so people release songs



daily, so the system is choked now. People have big budgets for their



music. Some even budget $300,000 for their music, and they make it



back from these platforms.

Music does not have any formula. It takes a special grace. Jerusalema



had no English, but it was a hit song. There is a musician from the



North who is making it big because the whites love his music, even



though it’s not English.



