God’s grace and your marketing budget will determine if your song will be a hit – Wendy Shay

Artiste Wendy Shay says the music business is now very
capital-intensive.
According to her, unlike previously, when an artiste released songs
through traditional media, they became hit songs.
However, currently, a hit song is determined by an artiste’s
marketing budget and the grace of God since there are several
platforms available.
“Hitsongs are not made; hit songs are marketed now. Gone are the
days when you recorded a song and did traditional media tours, and the
songs hit. But now, it has become capital-intensive. There are several
platforms, and you’ll need to pay everyone to ensure that your music
goes viral.
Now, too, there are a number of artistes and so people release songs
daily, so the system is choked now. People have big budgets for their
music. Some even budget $300,000 for their music, and they make it
back from these platforms.
Music does not have any formula. It takes a special grace. Jerusalema
had no English, but it was a hit song. There is a musician from the
North who is making it big because the whites love his music, even
though it’s not English.
