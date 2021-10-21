God saves me as I save children from the streets – Noble Nketsiah

Noble Nketsiah, Gospel artiste

Gospel artist, Noble Nketsiah recounted how he survived thirteen accidents because of charitable acts to street children. He believes he has been saved on countless occasions because of his good ways.

Speaking with Cookie Tee on TV3 New Day morning show, the musician attributed his survival from the horrendous incidents to his charity works.



Noble Nketsiah explained that giving back to society has called the grace of God upon his life. He stated that the project for street children has seen about 27 students to both secondary and tertiary institutions.



“The project for street children started with just 28 persons. With time about 16 are now adults who have completed university, and others are in secondary school with support from people I wish to expand it. The project has impacted my life greatly and has brought lots of lessons to my life.



“As I speak to you now, throughout my career, I have had almost 13 accidents. About 8 of them should have seen me dead, but it was God’s miracle. I feel it is because of all these charitable acts that made God preserve me. So I can continue with what I have been doing for people. It has been a blessing to me, and it can only be the grace of God.”

However, he added that his absence from the music scene was not a deliberate act. His engagement with the street project for the needy has taken up all his time and attention. He believes that music requires adequate time, and that is why he has been missing on screens.



“I have been in Ghana. It was not deliberate but is just something important that kept me away for a while. If you remember, I started a project for street children. So, after a while, the music was taking much more time and that also was another calling dear to my heart. I felt that I had also made time for the project to take care of it. By the grace of God, there are people who are capable to handle it now for me, so I am back.”



Noble Nketsiah is now on a media tour to promote his new Ep ‘The Christ’, with six new songs. He urges all lovers of gospel music to support and stream songs on all music selling platforms.