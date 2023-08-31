God says make me your vice if you want to be president – Agradaa to Ken Agyapong

Nana Agradaa

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has relayed a revelation God gave her about Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to Agradaa, Gid has asked her to advise Agyapong to select her as his running mate if he aims to ascend to the presidency of Ghana.



In a video that quickly gained attention on social media, Nana Agradaa is seen fervently addressing Kennedy Agyapong, advocating for her inclusion in his political journey.



She explained that her involvement as Agyapong's running mate would enhance his chances of clinching the presidency.



"For the sake of the seat that you are aspiring to sit on, Hon Kennedy Akompreko. God has revealed to me to tell you this: if you want to be a president in Ghana, take me Agradaa as your running mate, for me to support you. Take me to be your supporter and we will win the seat easily."



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with four others.



Former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, are seen as his main challengers.

The NPP has scheduled November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, God has revealed to me to tell you this evening that if you want to be President of Ghana, take me Agradaa as your running mate for me to support and help you win the Presidency.



