God used me as a vessel to outdoor Black Sherif's talent - Ajeezay

Comedian Ajeezay has once again recalled how God used him as a vessel to bring young rapper, Black Sherif, who is currently one of the biggest Ghanaian artiste into the limelight.
The comedian who also doubles as a singer on Tuesday, took to his Facebook page to share photos from three years ago when his path crossed with Blacko. According to him, he offered Blacko his first music exposure.
The throwback photos captured young Black Sherif looking 'green and innocent'. This was before his viral hit songs, awards and international recognition.
Ajeezay has tipped Black Sherif to be the first Ghanaian Grammy winner due to his exceptional talent.
He wrote: "19th July 19, exactly 3yrs today God used me as a vessel to change a Brother’s life & gift the world! Love you & everything you’ve become! Your kinda fame is very crazy! Just stay focused on the craft, Keep your head up, Jeff & Farouk .. Bring us the Grammy! Blacko Jeezay!"
