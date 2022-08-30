God will never instruct me to go back to my 'first love' - Joyce Blessing

For years, gospel singer Joyce Blessing has walked with God and followed his instructions.

However, she doesn't believe he will instruct her to go back to any relationship that isn't beneficial to her.



The celebrated singer, who suffered a messy divorce with Dave Joy, her former husband and manager, has said that there hasn't been any word from God on returning to her 'first love'.



When Larry Bozzlz, host of 'Time With The Star', asked whether or not she was prepared to make a comeback with her ex-husband, Joyce gave a negative response, citing that there hasn't been any word to stage a comeback.



"I will obey a word if it is from God...God has not told me to go back to any love. I am yet to hear any word from him concerning that, and I know this voice will never come. If it was meant to happen, I would have heard it long ago," she stated while preventing a reaction to her divorce.



Joyce was grateful to God and her fans for their support.

The singer added that she has managed to stay active in the industry by releasing hit singles - 'Oluwa Is Involved', 'Trending' and 'Odo Kese' -, followed by a concert dubbed “After The Storm" which came off in May.



Watch the videos below:











OPD/BOG