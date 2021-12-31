God will not take it kindly with you if you attack my family - Fella Makafui

Actress Fella Makafui. Photo via Instagram

Fella Makafui warns critics

Fella Makafui reveals what lies ahead of her haters



Actress and entrepreneur, Precious Frimpong better known in showbiz as Fella Makafui has detailed what lies ahead of persons who continuously attack and level false allegations against her family.



Married to Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, Fella took to her Twitter page on December 30 to warn critics.



"If you come for me or my family, my God will not take it kindly with you!!" read the tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.

Her words of caution come after her beloved husband got called out by 'haters' who say he is a "wack rapper".



According to Medikal, those who come against him can not even afford all the seven mansions he has erected at the young age of 27.



"You go fi criticise me, laugh at my style, say I shaa but I’m on my 7th house in Aburi And I’m only 27! I hope say we go chop 50 then you de fi pay your wifi bills tweet @ me," he wrote in a tweet on December 29.



