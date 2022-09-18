‘God will punish you’ – Kumchacha charges at Arnold for rubbishing his presidential ambition

Prophet Kumchacha switched moods in a flash when he stood up to thank showbiz pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo for commending his for his presidential aspirations as recently expressed.



“God will punish you,” he charged at Arnold after the pundit added that “we will not vote for you.”



When UTV’s United Showbiz host, Nana Ama McBrown asked him to cool down, he charged on whiles still on his feet, “no, no, no, he is talking thrash, no he is talking nonsense, how do tell me, you won’t vote for me.”



Arnold retorted further that with such a temper, how could Kumchacha aspire to be president. “I swear that if he continues along this tangent, I will slap him,” the prophet added.

He defended his rage by explaining that UTV was a big platform and he was not going to sit by to allow Arnold to scuttle the good work that he has been doing so far.



Arnold continued by asking Kumchacha to give his campaign funds to him and others like A Plus and Bulldog to invest in businesses.



