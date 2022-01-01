Going abroad was a mistake – Hammer reacts to Teephlow’s decision to stop music by 2023

Music producer, Hammer

Music producer, Hammer has reacted to rapper Teephlow’s decision to quit music by 2023.

In a reply to Comedian Waris on Twitter, the rapper who is now based in the United States revealed that he has been uninspired lately and could quit music.



The rapper stated categorically stated that 2022 will be the last year of his music career.



Hammer who was concerned about Teephlow’s decision decided to reach out to him and help him rescind the decision.

The music producer opined that the rapper shouldn’t have relocated to the United States.



He believes his move to the United States is part has influenced his decision to leave the music scene.



