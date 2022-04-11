Going for weddings makes you want to marry – Berla Mundi

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Television personality Berla Mundi has stated that attending weddings can make you want to marry.
She says it only dawns on you that marriage is not a walk in the park.
Adding that you will realize that you are actually single after the thought of getting married.
The celebrated Broadcaster made this known in a tweet.
She said “when you attend some weddings, you feel like it’s time to get married too. Until you wake up the next morning and remember marriage is not a walk in the park, and you are actually single”.
