3
Menu
Entertainment

Going for weddings makes you want to marry – Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Berla Mundi

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Television personality Berla Mundi has stated that attending weddings can make you want to marry.

She says it only dawns on you that marriage is not a walk in the park.

Adding that you will realize that you are actually single after the thought of getting married.

The celebrated Broadcaster made this known in a tweet.

She said “when you attend some weddings, you feel like it’s time to get married too. Until you wake up the next morning and remember marriage is not a walk in the park, and you are actually single”.



Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
I have never chartered a private jet in my life - Okudzeto rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes
Late Evangelist Morgan was detained at Osu Castle under Rawlings government - Kumchacha
Ken Agyapong cites 2010 documents exposing Ablakwa’s private jet trips as Deputy Minister
I don't care about NPP being better than NDC - Dr. Smart Sarpong replies Bawumia
'Bawumia is a pathetic liar' - Sammy Gyamfi clashes with Asempa FM presenter
Former First Lady Emily Akuffo has died