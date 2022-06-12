9
Going to Nigeria helped my career a lot – Gyakie

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Fast-rising Ghanaian female singer, Gyakie, born Jackline Acheampong, believes her decision to tap into the Nigerian music market actually helped her career.

Gyakie after gaining a slot in the Ghanaian music industry went ahead to get attached to the industry in the neighboring oil-rich country.

She featured famous Nigerian singer Omah Lay on her hit song “Forever” which later got massive acclamation from most African countries, went global, and won her an award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards this year.

Speaking on Joy Prime in an interview, Gyakie admitted that, indeed her decision to go to Nigeria has helped her career.

“Yes, going to Nigeria really helped my career. But not only Nigeria, I also went to other African countries and also promoted my music in the UK and other European countries”.

Gyakie said this when asked if her decision to go to Nigeria indeed helped her as has been speculated.

