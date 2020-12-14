Going to Parliament shouldn’t be your focus – Socrate Safo tells creative arts persons

NPP Communication Team Member, Socrate Safo

Member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on creative arts issues, Socrate Safo, who doubles as a movie producer, has said creative arts persons should shun aspirations of going to Parliament and rather consign to providing information on the sector to parliamentarians.

Speaking on Onua TV’s entertainment talk show Anigye Mmre over the weekend, Socrate Safo said he has been consulted by some committees in Parliament and he feels it is the best.



He told host Christian Agyei Frimpong that creative arts persons will be more impactful if they focus on providing information on the industry rather than going to Parliament because even in Parliament when a committee is going to discuss something on arts, they consult creative arts persons and he has been consulted on a number of occasions.

“Even NPP parliamentarians sometimes call and consult some of us whenever they are going to deliberate on things to do with the arts,” he said.