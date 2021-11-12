Going to jail even made me more popular, happier – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

• The police did nothing wrong in arresting and remanding me, Shatta Wale says

• My prison ordeal gave the IGP ideas to meet the creative arts industry, Shatta Wale asserts



• Shatta Wale extols IGP



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has disclosed that spending time in jail gave him more exposure and brought him so much happiness than he has ever experienced.



Establishing his unperturbedness concerning all that has happened to him so far, Shatta Wale said his misfortunes were meant for good.



Shatta also shot down assertions that he suffered a great deal at the hands of the police following his hoax shooting incident.

“The IGP has never done anything wrong. Sending me to jail even made me popular. Whatever happened to me, [including] going into jail and everything, you don’t see that I’m worried about it because I’m so happy,” he stated in an interview with JoyNews.



The Shatta Movement boss also claimed that circumstances surrounding his shooting prank, arrest and remand helped the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to grab the idea of holding a meeting with the creative industry stakeholders.



“I think the IGP saw that at least, I’ve also sacrificed my life for him to get some ideas to bring things together like this and solve the problems that we have to solve in this country; we need men like him in the system to solve our problems,” he stated.



