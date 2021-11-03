Going to prison made me respect the law – Kwaw Kese

Rapper, Kwaw Kese

Rapper, Kwaw Kese, has disclosed that he learnt some of the greatest life lessons while in prison.



Kwaw Kese was arrested and sentenced to a day’s imprisonment and a fine of ¢ 1,200 in 2015 for narcotics offences.



Appearing on Day Break Hit, the Fante rapper noted that he is now a law-abiding citizen who will not engage in any illegalities that will end him up in jail.

“In all, it’s the law. When the law catches you, there’s nothing you can do about it. I really respect the law. I am somebody the law has dealt with before, so, there is no way I will disrespect the law,” Kwaw Kese stated.



He added, “I wouldn’t wish anyone to be jailed in Ghana. Freedom is very expensive in Ghana.”



Abodam as he is also known as recalled that the police who cuffed him was drunk and but still handed himself to him.



“The police man, CID, the so-called CID who came out to pull a gun on me and all that…he was shaking; his gun fell down, he was drunk. If you want to arrest somebody, I believe that you have to have the warrant to arrest the person,” he stated.



Adding, “But if you come with a force by yourself, drunk and unable to control yourself, anybody who has a bad intention, could have done something else. It should be done right. That’s why I believe I was a target at the time.”

According to him, going to prison changed his life because there are a number of experiences he kept to himself.



“There’s more to it than what we saw; it was something that somebody had planned to do,” Abodam said.



However, “it came into my life and changed my life. It made me respect the laws of Ghana.”



