Going viral was unintentional – Caramel Plug

Nigerian comedienne, Caramel Plug

Nigerian online comedienne, ranter, YouTuber, & content creator, Caramel Plug, says her shot at fame was totally unexpected.

Speaking with Brown Berry on Y107.9FM’s Ryse n Shyne, she shared her story. “It started from the Game of Thrones video and I always like to go back to that because that’s where it all started from. Initially, the plan was not to become a content creator. I was doing YouTube before I started doing all of this but I didn’t see this coming at that point in time”, she said.



The comedienne continued that, “It just pulled up on me. That Game of Thrones video was made and going viral was very unintentional. I did not expect it to go viral but it did go viral on Twitter, IG, everywhere”.

Caramel confessed that initially, she thought it would be a one-time viral thing but she realized that every other video she created after that went viral as well. That was when she decided to go with the flow and make use of the opportunity.



“I saw this as a great opportunity for myself and I just decided to run with it. It wasn’t something that I overthought about or gave myself stress about. I just said I’m having fun and enjoying what I’m doing so let’s just keep it going. I was just cruising with it”, she further told Brown Berry on the show.