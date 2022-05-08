0
Golden Empire Legacy CEO Joana Gyan celebrates birthday with stunning photos

Joana Gyan.png Joana Gyan Cudjoe

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

Ghanaian businesswoman, Joana Gyan Cudjoe has announced with photos she is celebrating her birthday with so much joy.

The socialite posted the photos to mark her birthday on 7th May 2022.

“I am juiced up that it’s my birthday today. How it happened, I do not know. But all I know is that the blessings upon my life will remain permanent," she stated.

“It is incredible that a year went by smoothly, giving way for another beautiful one for me to partake in,” she added.

To her, she has spent the previous years with her team at Golden Empire Legacy “pushing and sustaining the ultimate goal of becoming Ghana’s Number 1 Trusted Gold Exporter.”

“As I blow the candles on my cake, I invite everyone to become partners and volunteers of Joana Gyan Foundation to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women in our societies,” she pledged.

“I am showering all my love, kindness, and compassion on every living being. Happy birthday to myself.”





Source: myxyzonline.com
