Gospel act Scott Evans inspires urban gospel lovers with ‘Best Side’ jam

Urban gospel musician, Scott Evans

Source: GNA

Ghanaian urban gospel musician who made headlines with his Amapiano gospel song, Ma-Pe K3, Scott Evans, has returned with a new gospel jam dubbed ‘Best Side’.

The VGMA nominated artiste is definitely apt for stardom as he didn’t disappoint music lovers with the new tune presently starring on Apple Music and other popular music platforms.



‘I am on the best and I am on the Lord’s side’, the catchy hook preaches through the song as it engulfs listeners to be at peace with their makers.



Scott Evans has been on the lips of many industry players – who have since urged Ghanaians to patronise his songs since his potential is set to put the country on the map.



Meanwhile, ‘Best Side’, produced by Nektunez, has already grabbed a spot in Ghana and even Nigeria, where some of his fans were captured singing on top of their voices at a dinner section in Lagos.



In an interview with Scott Evans, he said he has decided to fuse African elements into his songs, adding that, it makes his songs catchy and easy for everyone to relate to.

With the Yoruba lines, running through the song, Scott Evans said “I’m not certainly projecting Nigerian language but at that moment for the song, no other language could suit best how I wanted to express my thoughts except Yoruba.”



Talking about next year’s music calendar, Scott Evans said he is apt to receive many nods from the various award schemes since he is working hard around the clock.



Listen to Best Side below:



