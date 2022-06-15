Gospel artist Neqta releases video for Power

Neqta is a Ghanaian gospel singer

Ghanaian gospel singer Neqta has released the video for his single Power.

Neqta is part of the next set of Ghanaian gospel singers, taking the contemporary and urban route to spread the gospel.



Neqta has performed on stages alongside Joe Mettle, Celestine Donkor, Prinx Emmanuel, Ohemaa Mercy, and many more.



He is rated as one of the topmost contemporary gospel artists on the come-up.

Power is a danceable record that Neqta uses to glorify and thank God for all the things he has in his life.



The new video was directed by Patogenic Ghana.



