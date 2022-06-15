0
Menu
Entertainment

Gospel artist Neqta releases video for Power

Neqta Neqta is a Ghanaian gospel singer

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Ghanaian gospel singer Neqta has released the video for his single Power.

Neqta is part of the next set of Ghanaian gospel singers, taking the contemporary and urban route to spread the gospel.

Neqta has performed on stages alongside Joe Mettle, Celestine Donkor, Prinx Emmanuel, Ohemaa Mercy, and many more.

He is rated as one of the topmost contemporary gospel artists on the come-up.

Power is a danceable record that Neqta uses to glorify and thank God for all the things he has in his life.

The new video was directed by Patogenic Ghana.

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor