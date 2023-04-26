0
Gospel artiste Estelle Safowaa set to release new single 'He Reigns’ featuring Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle Reigns ‘He Reigns’ is set to be out on April 30

Wed, 26 Apr 2023

Media Excel Productions' new signee and Australian-based songwriter, composer and performer Estelle Safowaa is set to release her first 2023 single ‘He Reigns’.

‘He Reigns’ is set to be out on April 30, 2023. The song featured a spirit-filled award-winning gospel singer Joe Mettle.

According to Estelle Safowaa, the song is to praise God and his wonderful works and to make all nations know how loving and caring he is.

The Church of Pentecost member explained that; “My song He Reigns is to exalt God and appreciate his wonderful works. He is the ruler of all. King of Kings and Father of all Nations he’s never lost his Kingdom to anyone since creation commenced. So he reigns forever.

“The LORD reigns forever, your God, O Zion, for all generations. Praise the LORD – Psalm: 146:10”, She explained the song and supported it with scripture.

“Joe Mettle accepted to be on the song because he understood the assignment God has placed on our hands as gospel musicians to reach out to thousands of lost souls out there to understand the saving knowledge of JESUS CHRIST, so he was overwhelmed with the content.

“I am very grateful to him for his support throughout the recording and even in the video production, He is a kind person,” she added.

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor
