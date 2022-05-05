Gospel artiste Siisi Baidoo releases new track ‘Otim Ho Daa’

Siisi Baidoo is out with a new track

Source: Cederic Kekeli, Contributor

On the heels of the success of his January release, “The Promise” which featured Philip Adzale, gospel artiste and worshipper Siisi Baidoo has released new single “Otim Ho Daa” from the much anticipated “Revelation Album” which is set to be released in June 2022

This song is nothing short of a reassurance that our God is everlasting. It has a perfect blend of the English language and the beautiful Ghanaian local language; twi.



“Otim Ho Daa” proves that we can walk in the same path as those that came before us did. Siisi’s music has an anthemic feel and easily ushers people into the presence of God. The song is easy to sing along and promises to be a regular on churches’ praise and worship list.

When you pray, say a prayer for Siisi and his team Crafted Nation and be sure to check out this song “Otim Ho Daa” which will be available on 6th May, 2022 on all music platforms.