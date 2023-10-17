Gospel music industry not growing because artistes are 'beefing' with each other – Zapp Mallet

Music producer and sound engineer, Zapp Mallet

Ghanaian sound engineer and music producer, Zapp Mallet has shared his views on the reasons that account for the lack of progress and growth in the gospel industry.

According to him, the animosity that exists among gospel musicians is a major hurdle to the development of the industry in the country.



The sound engineer bemoaned why musicians who are working to glorify God and preach his message would be jealous of one another and sabotage others in their bid to be successful and thrive.



He called on stakeholders and gospel artistes to address the problem as soon as possible to ensure that it is eliminated from the industry.



“Actually, that has been one problem in the industry. We can't seem to bond together, I don’t know why. Every time there is animosity somewhere, some people are beefing and that’s one problem I think exists among artistes,” he told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview.



He emphasized the need for gospel artistes to desist from such behavior and focus on their music career.

“It's high time we deal with it. I don’t know how we are going to deal with it but we must deal with our hearts first. Because this problem is a gospel thing and it's not the first time, it keeps getting worse.



“We need to address it otherwise the industry will remain as it is. We should be better than this but because of that [ gospel artistes beefing each other] we are where we are now. I hope we are able to tackle it because it is getting the better of us,” said Zapp Mallet.



SB/BB



