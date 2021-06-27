Gospel musician Diana Hamilton wins Artiste of the Year at VGMA 22

Gospel Artiste, Diana Hamilton with her award

Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton won the Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center, AICC.

The Adom hitmaker defeated KiDi, Adina, Sarkodie, Medikal and Kuami Eugene to win the prestigious award.



Hamilton won three other awards which includes the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year.



The artiste made history as she became the first female gospel musician to win the award and the second female artiste to win the Artiste of the year since the late Ebony Reigns.

KiDi also took home four awards on the night which included the Afropop/Highlife Artiste of the Year, EP of the Year, Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year, Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year, and Highlife Song of the Year awards.



The Best Rapper of the Year went to Eno Barony whiles Epixode also won the Dancehall artiste of the year.



Sarkodie won the Best Collaboration for his song Happy Day song featuring Kuami Eugene as Adina also grabbed the Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year.