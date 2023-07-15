0
Menu
Entertainment

Gospel musician Juliet Duodu releases new track ‘Winning Side’

Juliet Duodu Songstress Juliet Duodu

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Juliet Duodu, a US-based Ghanaian musician releases her new single, "Winning Side," on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The passionate praise and worship leader of the Church of Pentecost seizes the moment to express her deep desire to lead believers to glorify God via her latest song “Winning Side”.

Speaking to this reporter in an exclusive interview, Juliet Duodu said that she wrote, "Winning Side" to inspire Christians through worship to create an atmosphere where the presence of God is tangibly felt.

"I wanted to write a song that would remind people that they are not alone, and that God is always with them and remind Christians that they are all on the Winning Side in God's eyes regardless of what they’re going through”.

Juliet Duodu is poised to transform lives with her music as she ushers in a new era of spirit-filled worship and anointing with her music.

She invites all music lovers to indulge in her music as they experience an awe-inspiring presence of God through a transformative musical voyage that will uplift their spirit and ignite their faith.

"Winning Side" is a powerful song that is sure to resonate with fans of gospel music.

Be among the first to listen to Juliet Duodu’s “Winning Side” as it drops on Saturday, July, 15, 2023 on all digital platforms.

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio