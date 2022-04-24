0
Gospel musician Luigi Maclean ties the knot

Luigi And Wife.png Luigi Maclean is a Ghanaian Gospel musician

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joe Mettle shares moments from Luigi Maclean’s wedding

Gospel singer, Luigi Maclean, is off the market

Luigi Maclean holds a private wedding

Perhaps, it is coincidental that Luigi Maclean, Joe Mettle’s close friend cum colleague, has also married a ‘Selassie’.

Joe Mettle and his wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa, were present to witness the wedding ceremony of their friend, Luigi, and his beautiful bride, Rachel Selassie.

The popular Gospel minister got hitched to his sweetheart in a simple and beautiful ceremony on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at a coded location.

Excited Joe Mettle took to Instagram to announce the union as he shared an adorable video from the ceremony.

He posted the video on his Instagram with the caption;

“Congratulations to my people Mr. and Mrs. Maclean …. @luigimaclean @rach_selasie.”

Fans and well-wishers stormed the comment section to extend their congratulatory messages to Luigi Maclean and his newly-wedded wife.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
