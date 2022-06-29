Gospel musician Melody Bowier out with new single ‘Around The Clock

Melody Bowier

Budding Ghanaian-Liberian gospel musician, Melody Bowier, has released a new song.

The track dubbed ‘Around The Clock’ was dropped on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



It is a piece directed at amplifying God’s goodness and protection of his children as depicted in Isaiah 60:11.



On the back of this, the budding artiste believes angels are on assignment to secure your life, property, children and anything that matters to you around the clock, hence the title.



The lyrics visualiser is currently available on YouTube.



Around the Clock comes after her previous single, Good Feeling which came out back in December last year.

The song is already gaining traction within the music landscape in Ghana.



Melody Bowier is a talented singer with a wide scope ranging from R&B, Afrobeat, Blues, Jazz, and Rock, among others.



She is passionate about sharing her musical gift with the rest of the world and is hoping to touch more lives through the Word in the process.



The songwriter is currently affiliated with Black Genius Entertainment.