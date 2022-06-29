0
Menu
Entertainment

Gospel musician Melody Bowier out with new single ‘Around The Clock

Gospel Flip.jpeg Melody Bowier

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Budding Ghanaian-Liberian gospel musician, Melody Bowier, has released a new song.

The track dubbed ‘Around The Clock’ was dropped on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

It is a piece directed at amplifying God’s goodness and protection of his children as depicted in Isaiah 60:11.

On the back of this, the budding artiste believes angels are on assignment to secure your life, property, children and anything that matters to you around the clock, hence the title.

The lyrics visualiser is currently available on YouTube.

Around the Clock comes after her previous single, Good Feeling which came out back in December last year.

The song is already gaining traction within the music landscape in Ghana.

Melody Bowier is a talented singer with a wide scope ranging from R&B, Afrobeat, Blues, Jazz, and Rock, among others.

She is passionate about sharing her musical gift with the rest of the world and is hoping to touch more lives through the Word in the process.

The songwriter is currently affiliated with Black Genius Entertainment.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minister shocked as 368 acres of government land is stolen at Medie
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Government has already decided to go to the IMF – Captain Smart alleges
One person arrested for possessing a sidearm at Arise Ghana Demo
Beverly Afaglo gives a breakdown of how much Jackie Appiah earns per movie
Organizers of Arise Ghana demo ‘wanted’ by Police
Police planted 'agent provocateurs' - Arise Ghana organizers
Police planted 'agent provocateurs' - Arise Ghana organizers
Arise Ghana Demo: Martin Kpebu slams Police