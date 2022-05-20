0
Menu
Entertainment

Gospel musician Ruth Adjei drops new single 'Matchless father'

Ruth Adjei Mf.jpeg Ruth Adjei

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: Kojo Emmanuel, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ruth Adjei is out with another song titled 'Matchless father' and is already gaining traction within the music landscape in Ghana.

It is a motivational track admonishing all to seek the face of God all the time.

In an interview, Ruth Adjei said "The song is wholly inspired by the Holy Spirit. It was a song one great man of God told me I will receive from the Lord."

"It talks about the fact that God is the Father of all. He does not discriminate. He's kind, and He's the ageless one who knows the end from the beginning. He is the giver of life and his ways and thoughts are far distinct in accordance with Isaiah 55:8-9."

"To those who are fatherless, especially like me, He is the father of all. He provides for His children in accordance with his will, plans, and purposes. Therefore, I doff my hat for him in every situation, knowing very well that he is the all-knowing God," she added.

Source: Kojo Emmanuel, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Know the original owners of the Achimota Forest Reserve
Ghanaian jailed 9 years by US court over US$36m scam, to repay US$2.9m
Rawlings wanted his cremated body to be used to nourish Achimota Forest – Aide
I am certain NDC will win 2024 elections – 'Optimistic' Mahama
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers