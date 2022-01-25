Gospel musician apologises to wife for cheating and impregnating US-based woman

Nigerian gospel musician, Sammie Okposo

Gospel musician begs wife over cheating

US-based woman accuses Nigeria's Sammie Okposo of impregnating her



Sammie Okposo suspends himself from gospel ministry



Nigerian gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, has rendered an apology to his wife, Ozioma and family in a long post on Instagram over his infidelity.



His public apology comes after a woman based in the USA accused Sammie of impregnating her.



The singer has stated that he "regrets" his actions, adding that he has brought shame to himself and his family.

The celebrated worshipper added that he has asked God for the forgiveness of sins.



According to the gospel musician, he got intimate with the said woman during his trip to the United States late last year.



"I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but know that this is the right thing to do. On my recent trip to the USA (Late 2021), I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and I," parts of the post read.



Sammie Okposo, who is famed for his hit single 'Sing Halleluyah,' has suspended himself from Ministry work and also pleaded for forgiveness from his fans worldwide.



"As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking for His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.

"To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you. Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgement is important to me I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day for the rest of my life," he added.



Check out the post below:



