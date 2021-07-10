Gospel musician reveals how he bought 17 cars but sold all to pay debt

Edward Akwasi Boateng is a gospel musician

It will be unfair to make any compilation of the hottest Ghanaian gospel musicians of the late 90s and early 2000s without including Edward Akwasi Boateng.

The Kumasi-based gospel musician, who has seven albums to his credit, opened up in an interview on Thursday’s edition of Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive with Tony Best that he was able to acquire a house and 17 cars, but has sold all the cars to settle his debt.



“My ‘Adea me p3’ album alone sold 555,000 copies and I used part of the money to build my first house which I currently reside in.



“I bought 17 cars while I was in my prime, but as we speak, I don’t own even one. I sold all of them because cassette sales were down and I needed to feed myself and the family and again to settle some debts I owed a bank.”

The musician, who is currently making sales off his music on various digital platforms, also believes that there is a way to reach other audiences by selling his music on pen drives.



