Gospel musicians are ungrateful; I’ll rather invest in rope business – Asteve

File photo: Ghanaian Gospel Musicians

Music producer Mr. Stephen Akwasi Asiedu, popularly known as Asteve, disclosed he will invest in the rope business in China than gospel musicians because some are ingrates.

Mr. Stephen Akwasi Asiedu is the Chief executive Officer ‘CEO’ of Asteve Audio-visual production. The recording label is one of the prominent gospel music production houses that played a very instrumental role in making Gospel music successful years ago.



Asteve Production, in its hay days, financed and produced gospel giants like Willie and Mike, Agnes Opoku Agyeman, and Anita Afriyie.



On the topic, ‘Why is the Ghanaian creative industry broke in terms of investment, the ace producer laid the blame at the doorstep of the artiste. He said, “Most of the artiste are selfish, ungrateful, wicked, and inconsiderate.”

Explaining his stance, he shared his experience saying, “I invested into a female gospel act. When the song became popular, the artiste married her manager and left my label. I wanted to sue her, but the usual Ghanaian Christian attitude made me stop.”



“Gospel musicians came to us like angels, but deep within, they were wolves in sheep clothes. When they’re new, they will sweet talk you into believing they are Christlike. But they’re nothing close to that. Help them, and they will show you pepper.



“You know, most of the time, I was working with loans. But because they were so inconsiderate most of them produced and sold our works without our consent,” Asteve concluded.