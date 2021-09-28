Gospel musicians back then were more committed to the ministry – Noble Nketiah

Noble Nketiah, Gospel Musician

Legendary Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Noble Nketiah says most of the current gospel musicians lack the power to impact others with their songs.

He observes that unlike the past crop of gospel musicians, the current ones are not committed to the ministry.



He shared these thoughts during an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the ‘Showbiz Xtra’ show.



“In those days, gospel musicians committed themselves to the ministry. Today most gospel artistes sing to what is trending and what will be accepted. The thing shouldn’t be about what you want. It is God’s work so it must have an impartation. So if it is coming from you as a human, it is most likely that it won’t go far. It is what God inspires you to do that has an impartation and that is what they are lacking today”, he added.

Sharing his personal experience from the past, Noble stated that most of his songs were borne out of passion and enthusiasm and not because he wanted to rise to fame.



“The songs that come into your spirit, naturally, they carry power and in the past, because we had the time, we committed everything to it”, he explained.



Noble Nketiah is known for his powerful gospel songs such as ‘Meteasi Yi’, ‘Me Wo Nyame Bi’, ‘Makoma Ahye Ma’, among others.