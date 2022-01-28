Gospel musicians do not make enough money from music now – Florence Obinim

Florence Obinim details how musicians are suffering

Gospel musician tells how piracy is affecting sales



Piracy menace killing the music industry slowly



The amount of money gospel musicians make from music has reduced drastically, making it difficult for stakeholders to earn what is due them, Florence Obinim has said.



According to the gospel musician who spoke on Accra FM, a number of factors have contributed to the change in narrative. She drew a comparison between what the situation was back in the day and its status in the modern day where technology has taken over.



“I don’t know if it’s an attack on gospel musicians or it’s God’s doing. Now, when you invest in music, marketing is a challenge; you don’t know where to sell it”, she told Nana Romeo in Twi.

“First, you get money from the sales of CDs. Now, it’s not the case. If you don’t get shows or sell on social media, you won’t get money. And even with that, digital sales are not effective; they don’t fetch you enough money. Most of our audience do not know how to buy songs online”, the gospel musician added.



She also lamented piracy has become a canker bedeviling the industry and called for the enforcement of the rules in order to protect investors.



In 2020, Daily Guide reported that the acting president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, had disclosed the union in its bid to combat music piracy would soon implement programmes and launch an Anti-Piracy Team to educate the public and create awareness about the negative impact of piracy on the music industry.



