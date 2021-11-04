Gospel musicians should be ambassadors of peace - Bernice Ansah

Gospel musician Bernice Ansah

Source: GNA

Gospel musician Bernice Ansah says gospel artistes should be vessels of preaching peace as they fight battles of the country in the spiritual realm with their songs.

In her view, Matthew 5:9 which says "Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God" buttresses the need for every gospel musician to be an icon of peace but not a distraction.



Speaking ahead of the seventh edition of National Believers All Night come Friday, November 5, 2021, Bernice Ansah said she wants to use this platform to host top political leaders with President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo together and former Presidents John Agyekum Kuffour and John Dramani Mahama expected to grace the occasion.



“After praying last year for a peaceful election last year, it was adamant to seek God's protection of the land and also to maintain its peace.



"Ghana is a land blessed by God and we have to pray for its prosperity amid our political differences. That is why we decided to bring on board these political leaders to pray for Ghana



"I entreat all Christians to join us in praying for the continued stability of peace from God and I hope He will make Ghana a better place,'' she said.

The All-Night session scheduled to be held at the Global Prayer Auditorium, East Legon Shiashie would witness one of the biggest worship experiences as we exalt the creator of Heaven and Earth.



The all-night session themed: "Pray for the Peace of Ghana" would include other gospel artistes including Elder Sammy Baah, Nhyira Betty, Brother Sammy, among others will offer a music rendition on the night to praise God.



The power-packed all-night session would also witness preaching from renowned preachers including Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Apostle Victor Stanley, Bishop Michael Mensah, and a host of other preachers.



Bernice Ansah who has an illustrious music career has 15 albums to her credit having won numerous awards over the years.