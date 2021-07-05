Gospel musicians shouldn’t be sidelined from winning awards – Diana Hopeson

Ghanaian singer and former MUSIGA president, Diana Hopeson

Gospel musician Diana Hopeson has indicated that she disagrees with the notion that because gospel music is aimed at spreading the Word, it should not be tipped to win awards.

She told Nana Romeo on Accra FM's mid-morning show, ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ on Monday, 5 July 2021; “I don't agree because the Ghana Music Awards recognise musicians for the work they have done in the year under review.We all go to the studio, book sessions, spend the night to write songs. Even though we have a certain direction, the other genres also have their focus. Someone's focus is to make marriages work, some too focus on pre-marital sexual relationships which we do not really encourage [as gospel musicians]. Some also motivate people to work hard”.



According to the former Board chair of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), “we all commit resources into music and video promotion. So if in the year under review, a gospel song and/or musician are doing well, they can't be exempted”. she added.



She outlined some contributions gospel music has made to the growth of Ghana’s music industry.



“In the history of Ghana during military rule when a lot of people fled, it was gospel music that brought live music back.

“God used the likes of Esther Nyamekye, Mary Ghansah and Tagoe Sisters to boost the status of gospel music,” she added.



Her comments follow commentaries against Diana Hamilton bagged the ultimate 'Artiste of the Year award at the 22 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) on 26 June 2021.



The 'Adom' hitmaker is the second, after Joe Mettle who won in 2017, to achieve the feat.