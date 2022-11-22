0
Gospel singer Hetty Osei set to launch live-recorded album, ‘Winner’

Hetty Osei Image 2022 11 22 At 1.jpeg Gospel musician, Hetty Osei

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Gospel musician Hetty Osei is set to launch her live-recorded album, ‘Winner’, on November 27 at the ICGC’s Horeb Temple behind West Hills Mall, Accra.

The event, scheduled to take off at 2 pm, will have many rooted Christians present to grace the occasion of the gospel minister as she outdoors her newest album to add to her discography.

The maiden album dubbed winner inspired from her life’s experiences that have taught her to believe that no matter what challenges a true child of God goes through, in the end, victory is assured, citing Romans 8:28 from the scriptures to cement her statement.

Meanwhile, the dignitaries and music groups billed for the event include Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr, Ps. Sherrif Rockson, Bernice Ansah and Alexandrah.

The atmosphere will also be adorned with celestial songs stemming from the ICGC Shepherd Temple Choir, ICGC Horeb Temple Choir and the St. Sylvanus Catholic Church Choir.

Hetty Osei has been prime in her Christian and gospel life right from infancy. Due to her love for music, she has been pivotal in all churches she attended growing up.

In 1992, she began ministering in churches, where she was centred at the Pentecost Church, Abeka Central.

Her fate then moved her to continue the Lord’s work through singing at High Powered Ministry in Bolgatanga. The gospel maestro again moved to Fountain Gate Ministry in Sunyani, where she also carved her niche, ready to storm Ghana as a gospel minister.

Nonetheless, Hetty Osei is currently the music director at the ICGC Shepherd Temple at Tetegu in Accra.

She is married to Mr Eric Osei and blessed with beautiful kids – Aaron (of blessed memory), Gabby, Abigail and Phoebe.



With her first single making waves on social media, the ‘In His Presence’ singer said she is apt her maiden album will cause wonders in the music sphere.

“We are all winners right from birth. God has placed the winning syndrome in every human being but it takes faith to deal with it. My Winner album will push every gospel lover to activate themselves to see the glory of God in their lives,” she said in an interview.

