Gospel singer Mz Nana urges support for gospel musicians in the diaspora

Source: GNA

Gospel musician Nana Yaa Otchere, known in showbiz circles as Mz Nana, has rallied support for Ghanaian gospel musicians living abroad as they project Ghana's music to the world.

According to the powerful singer and seasoned gospel musician who is based in Virginia in the United States, their effort in projecting the values of Ghanaian music had to be recognised more, with fans back home accepting their music.



Mz Nana, who is currently promoting her new single titled "Oma Ne Nsa So", explained that the media had to support their music by giving them more airplay, so that Ghanaians recognise the efforts they put into promoting Ghanaian music.



She asserted that the same level of support given to gospel artiste based in Ghana should be given to others in the diaspora because it is all targeted at winning souls for Christ.



Speaking about her new single, Mz Nana was elated to finally release the song, which she says contains some heartwarming messages to enrich the souls of believers.



"I want to draw people closer to their maker with my new single, and I hope it will impact people's lives positively.

"The song preaches about the good works of the Lord in our lives and gives believers hope that things will get better with their faith in Christ," she said.



Mz Nana was grateful to her husband Dr Francis Otchere who had been very supportive of her music career over the past few years.



The new song is available across various digital platforms including Audiomack, Boomplay, Spotify, YouTube, Deezer, among others.



Watch video below



