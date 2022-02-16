Gospel singer called out for celebrating wife months after impregnating a new woman

Ozioma and her husband, Sammie Okposo

A 'harmless' Valentines Day message from Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo to his wife, Ozioma, has attracted the wrath of some social media users.



This comes in barely two months after he admitted to cheating on his wife and also impregnating the woman he had an affair with during his vacation in the United States.



Despite apologizing to his beloved wife, family and followers over his infidelity, Sammie continues to face criticism by a section of Nigerians online.

On February 14 which marked Vals Day, the worshipper took to his Instagram page to shower praises on his wife as the day also marked their 12th wedding anniversary.



"My wife my love my friend my support my co-pilot my Queen. Every day with you is vals day 12 years done forever to go #everydaywithyouisvalsday #12yearsdoneforevertogo," read the caption of the photo that captured the couple laughing their hearts out.



Reacting to the post, media personality, Igunbor Sarah, wonder why he cheated on his wife despite claiming to love her.



She wrote: "If truly every day with her is Valentine. What happened to the day he impregnated another woman? Fear men."



An Instagram handler, Nwokeke Ebuka noted that most Nigerian women are forced to stay in marriages when their husbands cheat.

He wrote: "Suffering and smiling. A brief summary of most Nigerian marriages.'



A third, Funmi Eleshin Ojerinde had this to say: "You were on valentine holiday when you went to impregnate another woman. Manage your mistakes in peace! You don't need this."



As earlier reported, Sammie Okposo in January this year, suspended himself from ministry work. He announced a break from singing until he is entirely healed.



"As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking for His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people," he wrote in a statement.



