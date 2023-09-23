‘Government has disappointed the youth’ – D-Black speaks as he joins #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Ghanaian musician, D-Black

Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, known in the entertainment industry as D-Black, has said that the Akufo-Addo-led government has disappointed the youth profoundly, hence his decision to join the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

According to him, the high rate at which utility bills are surging as time goes on has led to severe hardship that Ghanaians are grappling with, making it difficult to earn a living.



The musician lamented the plight of the many unemployed youth who are unable to provide for themselves and their immediate families after tertiary education, struggling to make ends meet.



He made these remarks when he joined Day 3 of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, intended to voice the concerns of Ghanaians to the government.



Speaking in an interview with Citi TV, which GhanaWeb monitored on Saturday, September 23, 2023, D-Black criticized the government for not being able to fulfill its promises and for not heeding the plight of the people in light of the economic turmoil the nation finds itself in.



“You have bad roads. We all drive and sit in the car. Hospitals are not the best, and utility bills are skyrocketing. Every couple of months, the utility bills go up,” he lamented.



“We know what's happening in the country, and we're not happy. Many people are jobless even after national service. There are too many issues, and I feel like the youth cannot continue to be silent.

“The youth have risen up to speak, and I'm here to support because I'm part of the youth and a citizen of the country. I see and feel what's going on.



"Regardless of how you see me, what I am affluent in every day, I don't feel anything. But the truth is that we do feel it. We have families, we have businesses, we run.



"We're human beings, and we're Ghanaians. We're citizens. We see what's going on, and we feel the pain of everybody else," he added.



D-Black lamented how the government does not communicate with the people regarding how it handles the concerns of Ghanaians during protests and urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider their grievances and address them accordingly.



“Communication is not the best. The youth are speaking, but the government does not respond to us. We are not seeing the promises, not seeing what they [Akufo-Addo-led government] promised us. In a democratic country, citizens should be allowed to voice their concerns, and then they should respond to us and tell us what they're going to do to fix the country.



"We're still not hearing a word from anybody in power. We're not hearing from our leaders. These are the people we look up to, and we're waiting to hear from the government,” said D-Black during the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest."

