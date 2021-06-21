Government must open the cinemas now - Actor

Actor, Emmanuel Yeboah

A fast-rising actor in the person of Emmanuel Yeboah has made an appeal to the government.

Ghanaians and movie lovers in diverse ways have pleaded with the government to open cinemas so that film producers and directors can premiere their movies.



On the back of this, actor, Emmanuel Yeboah known in the film industry as ‘Kobbyjamper’ has also joined the campaign. He has pleaded with the government to open cinemas. "If churches and other places are operating then why can’t cinemas too?" he quizzed.



When our reporter asked if he had featured in movies and TV series this year, he had this to say.



"I have featured in many TV series and I’m currently on contract with Zion Train movie production, producers of 'Nyantah, a TV series on UTV. The production house is currently on location shooting another hilarious and educative TV series titled 'Odasini'."

He added that "the movie industry is not doing bad as most industry players claim. We are still in business and will continue as such till thy king come just that the government have to listen to us and open the cinemas."



According to him, Zion Train movie production has harness his potentials and has given him the opportunity to land another juicy contract with Miracle Films with Rev. Akwasi Nyamekye as the director.



Emmanuel Yeboah has admonished all industry players to work assiduously because he is optimistic that the government will open the cinemas soon.