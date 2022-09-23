Government needs to drop 'burdensome' school feeding programme – DKB

Comedian DKB

The school feeding programme by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is unnecessary and a terrible burden, according to Ghanaian standup comic DKB.

He made the claim on Thursday, 22 September, 2022, on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-morning show ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ hosted by Nana Romeo.



First, DKB questioned the much-touted flagship NPP free education programme.



“I always hear them say the free education programme is creating losses but I wonder, if the teachers are being paid already, how is it free education? I’m already paying you and I ask you to teach them… Education was literally free so what is the free education?”



He was stunned even further to find out government was “also feeding the children.”



“That is not free education. Why are you feeding them? No!”



The award-winning comic is of the belief, it is unnecessary to add the school feeding programme to the so-called free education programme.

“It is not necessary. It is extreme pressure. If it’s free education, free textbooks, free handouts, free books, free tuition, why are you adding food? No!” he barked.



“Okay, they say it is for boarders. How about day students?”



“It is pressuring the government for nothing. It is free feeding they are doing. I just got to understand it recently… Why are you feeding the person?”



Prompted by the host concerning the financial challenges in paying the caterers who handle the school feeding programme, the self-acclaimed King of Comedy stressed, “because it is an extreme burden. They eat every single day.



“They eat, they digest, they excrete,” he gestured a vicious cycle with his right hand fingers.