Government should educate Ghanaians about E-levy and its benefits – DopeNation

DopeNation, Music duo

Musician group DopeNation, has expressed concerns about the E-levy policy saying that the government should educate the public to erase the misconception about the tax.

Speaking to Kwame Bee host of the 'Diwulane Mu' show on Kasapa FM, the duo emphasized the need for government to make communication a key component in ensuring that the public appreciates what E-levy is all about to encourage them to pay.



“We would just like to appeal to the government to educate people on what this new tax is before involving them. We should deal with our communication very well since it’s digitalized and electronic,” they stated.



DopeNation was confident that the E-levy when approved will generate huge revenue to help develop the country, adding that Ghanaians will be willing to pay the tax after being well educated on the tax.

The E-levy is a new tax measure that will be applied only to the originator of a transaction on an electronic platform such as fintech platforms, online banking, and mobile money platforms.



The value of the E-Levy is 1.75%. The government will apply a rate of 1.75% on all applicable transactions.



A portion of the proceeds from the E-Levy will be used to support entrepreneurship, youth employment, cyber security, digital and road infrastructure among others.