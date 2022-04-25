Govt is rebuilding the tourism sector hard hit by Coronavirus - Dr Bawumia

Dr Bawumia reveals government's plans for tourism

Veep of Costa Rica describes herself as a daughter of Africa



Govt rebuilding the tourism sector



With the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana, the tourism sector was amongst the hardest hit, however, the government has put in place measures to revive it.



According to Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is committed to ensuring that tourism in Ghana becomes attractive and also receives a major boost.



Speaking at the High-Level Diasporan Forum in Accra, Dr Bawumia, mentioned that Ghana has become a favourite destination for persons living abroad reason why the government has to prioritize the sector.



"Choosing Ghana for this high-level engagement was not a mere coincident but a fortuitous event endorsed by our ancestors. It is for this reason that despite the setbacks I give my highest assurances of the continued willingness of our government to carry it through to its expected conclusion.

"As government's priority, we are rebuilding the tourism sector by designing it in a more sustainable... it is also one of the sectors that was the hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic. This resulted in a highly uncertain outlook since many lost their jobs when businesses which operate in the industry made huge losses," he said.



Also speaking at the event covered by GhanaWeb, Vice President of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell Barr, who is on a Return Mission that is targeted at Africans living in the diaspora, revealed that she is of Ghanaian descent.



“I’m a descendant and daughter of Africa, specifically from Nigeria, Mali, Benin, Togo, Ivory Coast, and Ghana, and I also have in my blood the imprint of Cameroon, Congo and the Bantu people of the West. This is what my family DNA analysis provided and that’s why I say with all authority that I’m proud that I’m here, that I’m a daughter of Africa,” she said.



Watch the Vice President speak below:



