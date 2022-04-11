Grammy-nominated producer mentions three Ghanaian artists he would love to work with

Grammy-nominated Ghanaian producer, Nabeyin

Source: SVTV Africa

Grammy-nominated Ghanaian producer, Nana Benyin known professionally as Nabeyin has mentioned three Ghanaian artists he hopes to work with soon.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Nabeyin indicated that he has worked with some Ghanaians already, but he would love to work with these industry greats too.



“I wanna work with Sark for sure. Sark is hard. Kwabena Kwabena actually hit me up, so I’m gonna reach out and make sure we get some work in.



Black Sherif too. Black Sherif is hard. I like him, so I got to do some stuff for him. I already have some ideas for what I wanna do with him,” he said.



Moreover, Nabeyin revealed that he will be in Ghana next month (May) and hopes to work with these artists during his stay.

Nana Benyin has worked with some award-winning Ghanaian rappers; Manifest, EL, and Gemini.



The America- based Ghanaian named legendary sound engineer Hammer as his favorite Ghanaian beat maker. According to him, he began his career producing Hammer-like beats.



The producer of Kanye’s 'Heaven and Hell' also mentioned some top Ghanaian musicians that he listens to often. He named Sarkodie, Manifest, and his brother, KG the artiste.



Nabeyin was nominated in two categories of the 2022 Grammys; Best Rap Album (Donda) and Album of the Year (Donda).