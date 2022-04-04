Grammys: Angelique Kidjo beats Rocky Dawuni, others to win Best Global Music Album award

Angelique Kidjo has won the category on four occasions - 2015, 2016, 2020 and 2022.

Beninese popular singer, Angelique Kidjo has won the Best Global Music Album award at the 64th Grammy Awards.



The event which was held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, saw the singer as the winner of the category with her album ‘Her Mother Nature’.



The album beat competition from Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni with Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1., Daniel Ho & Friends with East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert, Wizkid with Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition and Femi Kuti, Made Kuti with Legacy +.

‘Her Mother Nature’ was released on June 18, 2021. It featured Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Salif Keita, Burna Boy, Shungudzo, Zeynab, Lionel Loueke, Sampa The Great, Blue Lab Beats, Ghetto Boy and EARTHGANG with Kel P (Burna Boy), James Poyser of The Roots, Vtek, Rexxie, Synematik, Blue Lab Beats, -M-, Brad Thomas Ackley, David Donatien and Dany Synthé as producers.



This win is Angelique Kidjo's fifth as far as the Grammys is concerned. She has had twelve nominations in the history of the scheme.



Receiving the award, Angelique Kidjo expressed gratitude to artistes who featured on the album, producers who worked on the album and all who contributed to the success of the piece.



Prior to the event, some Ghanaians were looking forward to Rocky Dawuni winning the category. The Ghanaian Reggae artiste bagged his second Grammy Awards nomination with his album Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1 after a first with his 2015-released Branches of the Same Tree album which was up for the Best Reggae Album award in 2016.



