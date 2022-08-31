Great Azuka performs another unusual deliverance at his church

Great Azuka nicknamed 'Ogya Nyame', a Ghanaian preacher who has earned the tag of being controversial due to his 'strange' practices has once again performed an unusual deliverance on one of his church members.

In a viral video that has emerged from one of his services, the leader and founder of Shining Grace Chapel based in Kumasi was wrapped together in a piece of cloth with a young man whom he was delivering from a spiritual situation.



The dramatic scene demonstrated in the church auditorium has once again raised concern from social media users who have questioned the power under which this preacher operates.



The video that captured him being bound with a young man has been published on several platforms including popular Nigerian blog, Instablog9ja.



Reacting to his actions, Officialbobbyfredrick on Instagram wrote: "Y'all have turned Christianity into a comedy show, not the pastors I blame but the people who come to this kind of churches."



Another, Sauceprince1 commented: "Only GOD, I repeat only GOD ALMIGHTY knows who is truly SERVING him in TRUTH and in SPIRIT so I won’t JUDGE, but this looks FUNNY."

Pastor Azuka who is famed for his failed prophecy about the Black Stars has made headlines for the wrong reason. Back in July, a viral clip captured members of his congregation worshipping at his feet to present their offerings.



