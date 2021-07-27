Greece is a dangerous place full of pickpockets – Feli Nuna warns celebrity globetrotters

Ghanaian singer, Feli Nuna

• Feli Nuna has shared a painful encounter with pickpockets while in Greece

• The singer has warned travelers to be mindful during their visit to the country



• According to her, the country despite its beauty is noted for all sorts of crimes



Ghanaian singer, Feli Nuna has warned her colleagues and other individuals to be mindful whenever they embark on a trip to Greece.



Santorini, one of the Islands located in Greece has been a revered and preferred vacation destination for most celebrities in recent times.



One can recall that the likes of Beverly Afaglo, Salma Mumin, Kofi Asamoah, Gyakie Appiah, and many others have posted beautiful pictures of their visit to the 'prestigious' country.

But recounting an experience during her stay in Athens, the capital town of Greece, Feli Nuna said the city although a beautiful city is full of pickpockets.



She recounted a painful instance when her phone was stolen during one of her tours around the city.



“Athens is a very dangerous place. There are a lot of pickpockets so everybody needs to be guarded. The locals know but the tourists don’t know so the tourists always fall prey to this”, she advised during an interview with YFM.



According to her, the police officers stationed in the area appear unconcerned about whatever happens on the islands.



She however cited the 'Confu islands' in Greece as one of her favorite places in the world.